Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY)’s 78.62% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s traded shares were 8.74 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.26% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the PGY share is $34.50, that puts it down -2493.98 from that peak though still a striking 57.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.57. The company’s market capitalization is $822.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.64 million shares over the past three months.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) registered a 7.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.26% in intraday trading to $1.33 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 78.62%, and it has moved by 29.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.52%. The short interest in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) is 1.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.48 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $179.85 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $181.5 million by the end of Dec 2022.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.84%, with the float percentage being 43.84%. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 43.03 million shares (or 8.50% of all shares), a total value of $179.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.89 million shares, is of Ejf Capital Llc’s that is approximately 3.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $74.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) shares are Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF owns about 0.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 95034.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $0.17 million.