Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL): Is It Possible To Be Down -5.24% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL)’s traded shares were 0.49 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.23% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the OCSL share is $7.66, that puts it down -10.22 from that peak though still a striking 17.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.75. The company’s market capitalization is $1.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 881.60K shares over the past three months.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. OCSL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) trade information

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) registered a 0.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.23% in intraday trading to $6.95 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.43%, and it has moved by -0.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.87%. The short interest in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) is 2.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.75, which implies an increase of 10.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $8.50 respectively. As a result, OCSL is trading at a discount of -22.3% off the target high and -0.72% off the low.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) shares have gone up 7.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.08% against -11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.50% this quarter and then jump 11.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $65.41 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $66.94 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.75%. While earnings are projected to return 15.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

OCSL Dividends

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is 0.72, with the dividend yield indicating at 10.39 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL)’s Major holders

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation insiders own 7.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.98%, with the float percentage being 50.97%. Oaktree Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 241 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.01 million shares (or 2.73% of all shares), a total value of $32.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.51 million shares, is of Bruni J V & Co /CO’s that is approximately 2.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $29.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) shares are VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF owns about 2.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.77 million, or about 0.97% of the stock, which is worth about $10.64 million.