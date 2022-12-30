Now Is A Good Time To Buy Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG)

During the recent session, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s traded shares were 0.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. The 52-week high for the URG share is $1.95, that puts it down -71.05 from that peak though still a striking 16.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $254.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. URG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.20%, and it has moved by -10.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.56%. The short interest in Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is 8.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.67, which implies an increase of 57.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.64 and $3.84 respectively. As a result, URG is trading at a discount of -236.84% off the target high and -43.86% off the low.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ur-Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) shares have gone up 7.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.57% against 9.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 65,337.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -40.80%. While earnings are projected to return -30.20% in 2022.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Ur-Energy Inc. insiders own 2.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.14%, with the float percentage being 46.47%. Alps Advisors Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 124 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 20.85 million shares (or 9.36% of all shares), a total value of $22.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.76 million shares, is of CQS (US), LLC’s that is approximately 4.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $11.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 11.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.67 million, or about 4.79% of the stock, which is worth about $14.73 million.