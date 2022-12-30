Now Is A Good Time To Buy Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC)

During the recent session, Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)’s traded shares were 0.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.35% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the ORCC share is $15.29, that puts it down -32.38 from that peak though still a striking 12.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.15. The company’s market capitalization is $4.50B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.25 million shares over the past three months.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) trade information

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) registered a -0.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.35% in intraday trading to $11.55 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.95%, and it has moved by -9.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.83%. The short interest in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) is 6.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.66 day(s) to cover.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Owl Rock Capital Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) shares have gone down -5.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.80% against -11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 3.00% this quarter and then jump 2.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $292.09 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $307.14 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 105.60%. While earnings are projected to return 59.70% in 2022.

ORCC Dividends

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Owl Rock Capital Corporation is 1.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 11.39 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)’s Major holders

Owl Rock Capital Corporation insiders own 1.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.04%, with the float percentage being 43.70%. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E is the largest shareholder of the company, while 315 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 27.94 million shares (or 7.10% of all shares), a total value of $344.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.07 million shares, is of California, University of-Regents’s that is approximately 6.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $333.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) shares are VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF owns about 4.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.9 million, or about 0.23% of the stock, which is worth about $9.3 million.