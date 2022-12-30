Now Is A Good Time To Buy Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL)

During the last session, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s traded shares were 2.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.52% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the LGHL share is $2.15, that puts it down -207.14 from that peak though still a striking 14.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.60. The company’s market capitalization is $35.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.30 million shares over the past three months.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) registered a -13.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.52% in intraday trading to $0.70 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -37.29%, and it has moved by -46.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.98%. The short interest in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) is 1.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.89 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

While earnings are projected to return -6.60% in 2022.

LGHL Dividends

Lion Group Holding Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

Lion Group Holding Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.94%, with the float percentage being 1.94%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.34 million shares (or 0.91% of all shares), a total value of $0.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of Barclays Plc’s that is approximately 0.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.21 million.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 11889.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10105.0 market value.