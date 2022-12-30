Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s traded shares were 0.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.74% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the MLCO share is $12.35, that puts it down -6.28 from that peak though still a striking 65.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.06. The company’s market capitalization is $5.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.10 million shares over the past three months.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) registered a 2.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.74% in intraday trading to $11.62 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.05%, and it has moved by 42.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.71%. The short interest in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) is 13.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.65, which implies a decrease of -9.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.30 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, MLCO is trading at a discount of -20.48% off the target high and 45.78% off the low.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) shares have gone up 96.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -33.12% against 2.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -35.30% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -47.20%. While earnings are projected to return 35.80% in 2022.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.38%, with the float percentage being 43.38%. ARGA Investment Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 266 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 29.57 million shares (or 6.64% of all shares), a total value of $340.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.2 million shares, is of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 4.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $221.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard International Value Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 11.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $127.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.56 million, or about 2.37% of the stock, which is worth about $121.75 million.