LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) Have Dropped -35.02% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the recent session, LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)’s traded shares were 5.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.54% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the LXP share is $16.10, that puts it down -59.41 from that peak though still a striking 12.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.81. The company’s market capitalization is $2.77B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.94 million shares over the past three months.

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. LXP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) trade information

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) registered a -0.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.54% in intraday trading to $10.10 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.68%, and it has moved by -2.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.43%. The short interest in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) is 25.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.25, which implies an increase of 10.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, LXP is trading at a discount of -18.81% off the target high and 0.99% off the low.

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LXP Industrial Trust has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) shares have gone down -5.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.38% against 9.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $78.35 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $78.71 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $85.37 million and $78.54 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -8.20% and then jump by 0.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.40%. While earnings are projected to return 98.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

LXP Dividends

LXP Industrial Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for LXP Industrial Trust is 0.50, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.93 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)’s Major holders

LXP Industrial Trust insiders own 2.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.83%, with the float percentage being 102.99%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 411 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 50.95 million shares (or 18.48% of all shares), a total value of $513.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45.65 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 16.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $459.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 20.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $211.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.1 million, or about 4.75% of the stock, which is worth about $132.0 million.