Is Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -16.77% YTD?

During the last session, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s traded shares were 1.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.87% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the HYMC share is $3.10, that puts it down -507.84 from that peak though still a striking 45.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $97.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.50 million shares over the past three months.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) registered a 5.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.87% in intraday trading to $0.51 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.14%, and it has moved by -33.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.42%. The short interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) is 12.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 96.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, HYMC is trading at a discount of -2449.02% off the target high and -2449.02% off the low.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -97.60% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 62.40% in 2022.

HYMC Dividends

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation insiders own 22.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.52%, with the float percentage being 36.58%. Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 97 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 24.39 million shares (or 12.21% of all shares), a total value of $27.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.29 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $10.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.12 million, or about 1.56% of the stock, which is worth about $1.89 million.