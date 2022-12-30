Is Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) Hit More of the Losses Given A -509.09% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s traded shares were 0.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.02. The 52-week high for the CRBP share is $0.67, that puts it down -509.09 from that peak though still a striking 9.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.10. The company’s market capitalization is $13.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.21 million shares over the past three months.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. CRBP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) trade information

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) registered a 1.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.71% in intraday trading to $0.11 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.00%, and it has moved by -8.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.59%. The short interest in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) is 3.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 96.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, CRBP is trading at a discount of -2627.27% off the target high and -2627.27% off the low.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) shares have gone down -55.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.03% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -150.00% this quarter and then jump 37.50% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.30%. While earnings are projected to return 73.90% in 2022.

CRBP Dividends

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 06 and March 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s Major holders

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.67%, with the float percentage being 24.79%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 78 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.06 million shares (or 5.64% of all shares), a total value of $1.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.05 million shares, is of Knoll Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 4.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 7.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.43 million, or about 1.94% of the stock, which is worth about $0.61 million.