Is AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -88.93% YTD?

During the recent session, AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s traded shares were 0.71 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.67% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the APP share is $98.14, that puts it down -834.67 from that peak though still a striking 12.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.14. The company’s market capitalization is $3.88B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.27 million shares over the past three months.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. APP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) trade information

AppLovin Corporation (APP) registered a 0.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.67% in intraday trading to $10.50 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.25%, and it has moved by -22.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.57%. The short interest in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) is 15.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.11, which implies an increase of 58.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $57.00 respectively. As a result, APP is trading at a discount of -442.86% off the target high and -4.76% off the low.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AppLovin Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AppLovin Corporation (APP) shares have gone down -69.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -377.78% against 14.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $741.35 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $818.33 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 126.60% in 2022.

APP Dividends

AppLovin Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

AppLovin Corporation insiders own 38.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.51%, with the float percentage being 80.33%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 347 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 60.73 million shares (or 20.24% of all shares), a total value of $2.09 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.27 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $491.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AppLovin Corporation (APP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $181.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.14 million, or about 1.38% of the stock, which is worth about $142.41 million.