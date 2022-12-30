IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) Is Up 42.72% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM)’s traded shares were 1.51 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.96% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the ICCM share is $4.73, that puts it down -221.77 from that peak though still a striking 48.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.75. The company’s market capitalization is $54.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.40 million shares over the past three months.

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ICCM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) trade information

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) registered a -6.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.96% in intraday trading to $1.47 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.52%, and it has moved by 42.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.32%. The short interest in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) is 91280.0 shares and it means that shorts have 8.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 63.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, ICCM is trading at a discount of -240.14% off the target high and -104.08% off the low.

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that IceCure Medical Ltd has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) shares have gone down -17.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.00% against 3.20.

While earnings are projected to return -25.70% in 2022.

ICCM Dividends

IceCure Medical Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM)’s Major holders

IceCure Medical Ltd insiders own 71.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.95%, with the float percentage being 31.22%.