IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the recent session, IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s traded shares were 2.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.40. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.58% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the IAG share is $3.77, that puts it down -45.56 from that peak though still a striking 64.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $1.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.77 million shares over the past three months.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. IAG has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) trade information

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) registered a 0.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.58% in intraday trading to $2.59 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.36%, and it has moved by 32.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.83%. The short interest in IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) is 23.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.6 day(s) to cover.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that IAMGOLD Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) shares have gone up 59.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -133.33% against -3.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $297.85 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $280.14 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $294.1 million and $294.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.30% and then drop by -4.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -44.50%. While earnings are projected to return -762.90% in 2022.

IAG Dividends

IAMGOLD Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

IAMGOLD Corporation insiders own 0.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.82%, with the float percentage being 73.97%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 227 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 47.63 million shares (or 9.94% of all shares), a total value of $76.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40.1 million shares, is of Smith (Donald) & Company Inc.’s that is approximately 8.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $64.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Selected Value Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 24.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.86 million, or about 4.15% of the stock, which is worth about $32.96 million.