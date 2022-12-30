How OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -57.05% YTD?

During the recent session, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.10% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the OGI share is $1.88, that puts it down -144.16 from that peak though still a striking 9.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.70. The company’s market capitalization is $329.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.22 million shares over the past three months.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) registered a 3.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.10% in intraday trading to $0.77 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.93%, and it has moved by -24.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.77%. The short interest in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) is 10.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.64 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) shares have gone down -18.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.00% against 1.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 68.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $32.61 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $28.12 million by the end of Nov 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $19.87 million and $23.83 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 64.10% and then jump by 18.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.10%. While earnings are projected to return 90.90% in 2022.

OGI Dividends

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 09 and January 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. insiders own 18.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.93%, with the float percentage being 17.13%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 167 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 14.91 million shares (or 4.75% of all shares), a total value of $13.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.9 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 14.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.4 million, or about 0.76% of the stock, which is worth about $2.09 million.