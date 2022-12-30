How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) Given A -6977.42% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s traded shares were 3.72 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.28% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the NEPT share is $19.64, that puts it down -6235.48 from that peak though still a striking 25.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.23. The company’s market capitalization is $2.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 579.46K shares over the past three months.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. NEPT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.2.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) registered a 15.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.28% in intraday trading to $0.31 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.73%, and it has moved by -59.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.55%. The short interest in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) is 0.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.94, which implies an increase of 98.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.94 and $21.94 respectively. As a result, NEPT is trading at a discount of -6977.42% off the target high and -6977.42% off the low.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) shares have gone down -77.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.94% against 1.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 68.70% this quarter and then jump 64.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -13.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.19 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.16 million by the end of Dec 2022.

NEPT Dividends

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. insiders own 3.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.27%, with the float percentage being 0.28%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.75 million shares (or 8.82% of all shares), a total value of $1.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) shares are Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF owns about 46534.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53048.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9083.0, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $19437.0.