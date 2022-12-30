Following Its 52-Week Low, Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS)’S Share Price Rose 25.24% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -61.05%

During the recent session, Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.48% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the SENS share is $3.89, that puts it down -277.67 from that peak though still a striking 25.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.77. The company’s market capitalization is $516.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.86 million shares over the past three months.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. SENS has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) trade information

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) registered a -0.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.48% in intraday trading to $1.03 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.31%, and it has moved by -3.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.76%. The short interest in Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) is 71.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 22.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.03, which implies an increase of 49.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.60 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, SENS is trading at a discount of -191.26% off the target high and 41.75% off the low.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Senseonics Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) shares have gone up 0.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 122.22% against -5.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -150.00% this quarter and then drop -119.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.31 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.88 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.53 million and $4.01 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.00% and then jump by 46.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.80%. While earnings are projected to return 6.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 32.10% per annum.

SENS Dividends

Senseonics Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS)’s Major holders

Senseonics Holdings Inc. insiders own 9.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.53%, with the float percentage being 31.37%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 240 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 30.32 million shares (or 6.51% of all shares), a total value of $31.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.14 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $23.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.03 million, or about 2.15% of the stock, which is worth about $13.24 million.