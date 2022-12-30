Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX):The Stock Was Up 16.11 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, So What’s To Come?

During the recent session, Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)’s traded shares were 1.74 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.17% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the EVAX share is $4.67, that puts it down -159.44 from that peak though still a striking 16.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.51. The company’s market capitalization is $43.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 67510.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 56.35K shares over the past three months.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. EVAX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) trade information

Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) registered a 2.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.17% in intraday trading to $1.80 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.39%, and it has moved by -17.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.39%. The short interest in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) is 0.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.67, which implies an increase of 87.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, EVAX is trading at a discount of -900.0% off the target high and -511.11% off the low.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Evaxion Biotech A/S has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) shares have gone down -7.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.02% against 4.30.

While earnings are projected to return -58.80% in 2022.

EVAX Dividends

Evaxion Biotech A/S is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)’s Major holders

Evaxion Biotech A/S insiders own 42.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.95%, with the float percentage being 3.39%. Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.51% of all shares), a total value of $0.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 83586.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.16 million.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 2428.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4661.0 market value.