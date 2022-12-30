Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Down -53.78% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s traded shares were 1.14 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.31% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the ENVX share is $28.17, that puts it down -126.45 from that peak though still a striking 41.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.26. The company’s market capitalization is $1.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.46 million shares over the past three months.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) registered a -1.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.31% in intraday trading to $12.44 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.20%, and it has moved by 2.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.63%. The short interest in Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) is 13.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.51 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Enovix Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enovix Corporation (ENVX) shares have gone up 41.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 46.73% against 4.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.60% this quarter and then drop -38.50% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.21 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.44 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 12.30% in 2022.

ENVX Dividends

Enovix Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 01 and March 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders

Enovix Corporation insiders own 19.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.40%, with the float percentage being 69.67%. Eclipse Ventures, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 281 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 12.58 million shares (or 8.01% of all shares), a total value of $157.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.16 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $139.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enovix Corporation (ENVX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.99 million, or about 1.90% of the stock, which is worth about $37.44 million.