During The Past Six Months, Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Shares Took An -62.50% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX)’s traded shares were 2.58 million. The 52-week high for the WBX share is $17.60, that puts it down -428.53 from that peak though still a striking 5.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.14. The company’s market capitalization is $548.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 326.62K shares over the past three months.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.48%, and it has moved by -38.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.89%. The short interest in Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) is 1.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.45 day(s) to cover.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 112.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $31.69 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $38.83 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -400.60% in 2022.

WBX Dividends

Wallbox N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX)’s Major holders

Wallbox N.V. insiders own 74.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.72%, with the float percentage being 42.65%. Janus Henderson Group PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 57 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.43 million shares (or 1.76% of all shares), a total value of $21.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.55 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $13.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wallbox N.V. (WBX) shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Janus Henderson Triton Fund owns about 2.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.65 million, or about 1.19% of the stock, which is worth about $12.99 million.