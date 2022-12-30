Does Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) Still Look Attractive After A 17.53% Selloff Last Week?

During the recent session, Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO)’s traded shares were 17.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 54.82% or $1.88. The 52-week high for the SILO share is $12.44, that puts it down -134.72 from that peak though still a striking 50.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.60. The company’s market capitalization is $11.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 29320.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 74.45K shares over the past three months.

Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) trade information

Silo Pharma Inc. (SILO) registered a 54.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 54.82% in intraday trading to $5.30 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.53%, and it has moved by -5.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.33%. The short interest in Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) is 9930.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.90%. While earnings are projected to return 169.20% in 2022.

SILO Dividends

Silo Pharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO)’s Major holders

Silo Pharma Inc. insiders own 8.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.90%, with the float percentage being 0.99%. FNY Investment Advisers, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 26861.0 shares (or 0.03% of all shares), a total value of $0.14 million in shares.