Does Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALLR) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s traded shares were 2.61 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 25.77% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the ALLR share is $12.86, that puts it down -4492.86 from that peak though still a striking 21.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $4.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 586.72K shares over the past three months.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ALLR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) trade information

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) registered a 25.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.77% in intraday trading to $0.28 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.42%, and it has moved by -37.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.96%. The short interest in Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) is 18670.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 96.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, ALLR is trading at a discount of -2757.14% off the target high and -2757.14% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -412.60% in 2022.

ALLR Dividends

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s Major holders

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 17.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.34%, with the float percentage being 2.85%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 86355.0 shares (or 0.84% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46033.0 shares, is of LMR Partners LLP’s that is approximately 0.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $60763.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 20000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26400.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14501.0, or about 0.14% of the stock, which is worth about $19141.0.