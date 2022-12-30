Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) Have Dropped -75.80% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s traded shares were 2.05 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.84% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the COMP share is $9.71, that puts it down -341.36 from that peak though still a striking 16.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.84. The company’s market capitalization is $953.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.37 million shares over the past three months.

Compass Inc. (COMP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. COMP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.34.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) trade information

Compass Inc. (COMP) registered a 7.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.84% in intraday trading to $2.20 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.56%, and it has moved by -18.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.00%. The short interest in Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) is 18.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.88, which implies an increase of 54.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.75 and $7.25 respectively. As a result, COMP is trading at a discount of -229.55% off the target high and -25.0% off the low.

Compass Inc. (COMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Compass Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Compass Inc. (COMP) shares have gone down -39.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.89% against 6.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -36.00% this quarter and then jump 46.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.44 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.41 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -56.50%. While earnings are projected to return -116.80% in 2022.

COMP Dividends

Compass Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s Major holders

Compass Inc. insiders own 2.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.13%, with the float percentage being 68.84%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 204 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 132.37 million shares (or 30.63% of all shares), a total value of $477.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32.02 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $115.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Compass Inc. (COMP) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 10.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.56 million, or about 1.75% of the stock, which is worth about $27.3 million.