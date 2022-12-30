Boom Or Bust? Where Will IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Stock Go Next?

During the recent session, IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s traded shares were 0.67 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.43% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the IRNT share is $7.12, that puts it down -3290.48 from that peak though still a striking 9.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $24.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.20 million shares over the past three months.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) received a consensus recommendation of a Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.30. IRNT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) trade information

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) registered a -7.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.43% in intraday trading to $0.21 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.39%, and it has moved by -48.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.36%. The short interest in IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) is 3.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.15, which implies a decrease of -40.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.15 and $0.15 respectively. As a result, IRNT is trading at a premium of 28.57% off the target high and 28.57% off the low.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.40% this quarter and then jump 20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.33 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.39 million by the end of Jan 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -362.70% in 2022.

IRNT Dividends

IronNet Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 13 and December 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s Major holders

IronNet Inc. insiders own 24.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.87%, with the float percentage being 39.75%. KPCB DGF II Associates, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 91 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 6.0 million shares (or 5.89% of all shares), a total value of $4.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.33 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IronNet Inc. (IRNT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.32 million, or about 1.30% of the stock, which is worth about $0.91 million.