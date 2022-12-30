Boom Or Bust: Where Does Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON)’s traded shares were 1.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.42% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the XPON share is $11.29, that puts it down -357.09 from that peak though still a striking 63.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.90. The company’s market capitalization is $7.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 935.68K shares over the past three months.

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) trade information

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) registered a 15.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.42% in intraday trading to $2.47 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 154.64%, and it has moved by 107.56% in 30 days. The short interest in Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) is 31960.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.35 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.44, which implies an increase of 80.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.44 and $12.44 respectively. As a result, XPON is trading at a discount of -403.64% off the target high and -403.64% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -438.60% in 2022.

XPON Dividends

Expion360 Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON)’s Major holders

Expion360 Inc. insiders own 50.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.90%, with the float percentage being 1.83%. Perritt Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 30000.0 shares (or 0.44% of all shares), a total value of $74100.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14000.0 shares, is of Eidelman Virant Capital’s that is approximately 0.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $34580.0.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund owns about 15000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37050.0 market value.