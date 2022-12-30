BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) Investing Potential Is $1.88

During the recent session, BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.03% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the BYSI share is $5.18, that puts it down -175.53 from that peak though still a striking 71.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.54. The company’s market capitalization is $68.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 844.51K shares over the past three months.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. BYSI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) trade information

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) registered a 5.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.03% in intraday trading to $1.88 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.77%, and it has moved by 198.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.04%. The short interest in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) is 2.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 22.91 day(s) to cover.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BeyondSpring Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) shares have gone up 24.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.85% against 4.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $340k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $340k by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.10%. While earnings are projected to return 19.10% in 2022.

BYSI Dividends

BeyondSpring Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s Major holders

BeyondSpring Inc. insiders own 40.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.93%, with the float percentage being 38.57%. Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 69 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.96 million shares (or 12.74% of all shares), a total value of $7.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.69 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 1.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) shares are Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund owns about 57617.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $78935.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 44319.0, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $43875.0.