Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) On Thursday – Up 8.89 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s traded shares were 5.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.55% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the ACB share is $6.05, that puts it down -572.22 from that peak though still a striking 8.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.82. The company’s market capitalization is $362.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.03 million shares over the past three months.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. ACB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) registered a 6.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.55% in intraday trading to $0.90 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.03%, and it has moved by -27.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.45%. The short interest in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) is 31.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.44, which implies an increase of 37.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.91 and $2.26 respectively. As a result, ACB is trading at a discount of -151.11% off the target high and -1.11% off the low.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aurora Cannabis Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) shares have gone down -31.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 81.22% against 1.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 80.00% this quarter and then jump 98.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $41.56 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $46.98 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $45.44 million and $37.83 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -8.50% and then jump by 24.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -95.30% in 2022.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Aurora Cannabis Inc. insiders own 0.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.89%, with the float percentage being 20.91%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 294 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 10.6 million shares (or 3.53% of all shares), a total value of $9.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.25 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 10.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.68 million, or about 0.89% of the stock, which is worth about $2.42 million.