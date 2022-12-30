AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS): Can A Stock That’s Down -45.47% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s traded shares were 2.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.16% or $0.57. The 52-week high for the ASTS share is $14.27, that puts it down -229.56 from that peak though still a striking 18.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.55. The company’s market capitalization is $826.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.79 million shares over the past three months.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) registered a 15.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.16% in intraday trading to $4.33 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.85%, and it has moved by -31.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.27%. The short interest in AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) is 13.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.48 day(s) to cover.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AST SpaceMobile Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) shares have gone down -31.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 54.46% against 18.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.39 million as predicted by 0 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 0 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.26 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -43.20% in 2022.

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

AST SpaceMobile Inc. insiders own 15.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.78%, with the float percentage being 19.89%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 94 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 2.06 million shares (or 2.89% of all shares), a total value of $8.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.77 million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 2.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Janus Henderson Triton Fund owns about 1.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.42 million, or about 1.99% of the stock, which is worth about $6.14 million.