Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) Has Been Falling -11.20% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the recent session, Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)’s traded shares were 1.2 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.05% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the ARCC share is $22.86, that puts it down -22.31 from that peak though still a striking 11.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.51. The company’s market capitalization is $9.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.65 million shares over the past three months.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) registered a -0.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.05% in intraday trading to $18.69 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.38%, and it has moved by -3.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.75%. The short interest in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) is 20.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.87, which implies an increase of 10.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, ARCC is trading at a discount of -17.71% off the target high and -7.01% off the low.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ares Capital Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) shares have gone up 4.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.67% against 17.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -6.90% this quarter and then jump 31.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -24.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $568.07 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $577.74 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $674 million and $440 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -15.70% and then jump by 31.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.64%. While earnings are projected to return -5.00% in 2022, the next five years will return -0.90% per annum.

ARCC Dividends

Ares Capital Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ares Capital Corporation is 1.92, with the dividend yield indicating at 10.27 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)’s Major holders

Ares Capital Corporation insiders own 1.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.56%, with the float percentage being 34.03%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 700 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 11.58 million shares (or 2.28% of all shares), a total value of $207.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.78 million shares, is of Royal Bank of Canada’s that is approximately 2.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $193.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) shares are VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Payden Equity Income Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF owns about 5.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $92.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.87 million, or about 0.17% of the stock, which is worth about $16.8 million.