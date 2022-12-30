Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) Has Been Falling -74.51% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s traded shares were 1.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.25% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the ANGI share is $9.64, that puts it down -336.2 from that peak though still a striking 18.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.81. The company’s market capitalization is $1.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.66 million shares over the past three months.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ANGI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) trade information

Angi Inc. (ANGI) registered a 4.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.25% in intraday trading to $2.21 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.76%, and it has moved by 7.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.51%. The short interest in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) is 8.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 6 day(s) to cover.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Angi Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Angi Inc. (ANGI) shares have gone down -51.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -28.57% against 16.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then jump 28.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $445.49 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $465.05 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $415.86 million and $436.16 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.10% and then jump by 6.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.20%. While earnings are projected to return -35.70% in 2022.

ANGI Dividends

Angi Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s Major holders

Angi Inc. insiders own 5.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.65%, with the float percentage being 97.53%. Brown Advisory Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 184 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 12.52 million shares (or 15.18% of all shares), a total value of $27.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.43 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $14.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Angi Inc. (ANGI) shares are Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 2.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.2 million, or about 2.67% of the stock, which is worth about $4.87 million.