AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Shares Have Been Down About -75.50% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the last session, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s traded shares were 30.57 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.38% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the APE share is $10.50, that puts it down -614.29 from that peak though still a striking 55.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $1.93B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 53.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 26.03 million shares over the past three months.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) trade information

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) registered a 1.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.38% in intraday trading to $1.47, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 114.60%, and it has moved by 40.00% in 30 days. The short interest in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) is 39.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.99 day(s) to cover.

APE Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s Major holders

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.82%, with the float percentage being 5.82%. DnB Asset Management AS is the largest shareholder of the company, while 74 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 80805.0 shares (or 0.02% of all shares), a total value of $0.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 60100.0 shares, is of FNY Investment Advisers, LLC’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) shares are Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and iShares MSCI ACWI ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF owns about 0.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $0.4 million.