AFRM’s 1.58% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s traded shares were 16.87 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.98% or $0.63. The 52-week high for the AFRM share is $107.57, that puts it down -1013.56 from that peak though still a striking 10.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.62. The company’s market capitalization is $2.79B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.25 million shares over the past three months.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. AFRM has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.81.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) registered a 6.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.98% in intraday trading to $9.66 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.58%, and it has moved by -24.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.17%. The short interest in Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) is 38.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.90, which implies an increase of 48.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $46.00 respectively. As a result, AFRM is trading at a discount of -376.19% off the target high and 17.18% off the low.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Affirm Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) shares have gone down -46.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -38.65% against 1.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.30% this quarter and then drop -36.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $359.68 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $433.63 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 9.80% in 2022.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Affirm Holdings Inc. insiders own 5.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.46%, with the float percentage being 81.90%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 506 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 24.79 million shares (or 10.78% of all shares), a total value of $447.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.51 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 8.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $384.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 16.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $303.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.43 million, or about 4.10% of the stock, which is worth about $176.99 million.