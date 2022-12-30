Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX): A Look At Its Value

During the recent session, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.29% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the AXDX share is $5.59, that puts it down -863.79 from that peak though still a striking 20.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $62.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 317.95K shares over the past three months.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AXDX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) trade information

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) registered a -8.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.29% in intraday trading to $0.58 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.43%, and it has moved by -26.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.28%. The short interest in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) is 4.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 71.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, AXDX is trading at a discount of -244.83% off the target high and -244.83% off the low.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) shares have gone down -36.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.61% against 0.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.00% this quarter and then jump 38.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.85 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.7 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.34 million and $2.96 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -14.70% and then jump by 25.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.60%. While earnings are projected to return 9.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

AXDX Dividends

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 06 and March 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s Major holders

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. insiders own 26.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.74%, with the float percentage being 37.87%. Griffin Asset Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 107 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 7.3 million shares (or 8.95% of all shares), a total value of $4.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.83 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.5 million, or about 0.61% of the stock, which is worth about $0.28 million.