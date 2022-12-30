A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ)

During the recent session, Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s traded shares were 0.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.89% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the IVZ share is $25.33, that puts it down -41.11 from that peak though still a striking 26.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.20. The company’s market capitalization is $8.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.88 million shares over the past three months.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) trade information

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) registered a -1.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.89% in intraday trading to $17.95 this Thursday, 12/29/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.35%, and it has moved by -2.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.66%. The short interest in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) is 14.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.07, which implies a decrease of -5.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.50 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, IVZ is trading at a discount of -22.56% off the target high and 35.93% off the low.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Invesco Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) shares have gone up 13.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -46.28% against -13.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -57.70% this quarter and then drop -35.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.06 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.04 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.25 billion and $1.21 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -15.50% and then drop by -14.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.80%. While earnings are projected to return 164.10% in 2022.

IVZ Dividends

Invesco Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 23 and January 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Invesco Ltd. is 0.75, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.10 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s Major holders

Invesco Ltd. insiders own 1.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.30%, with the float percentage being 88.54%. Trian Fund Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 790 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 55.76 million shares (or 12.26% of all shares), a total value of $899.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.5 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $814.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 13.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $216.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.49 million, or about 2.52% of the stock, which is worth about $185.28 million.