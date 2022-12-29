What To Expect Going Ahead For Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) Given Its -2.38 Percent Loss On Wednesday?

During the last session, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s traded shares were 3.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.38% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the PK share is $20.58, that puts it down -79.11 from that peak though still a striking 4.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.92. The company’s market capitalization is $2.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.23 million shares over the past three months.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. PK has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) trade information

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) registered a -2.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.38% in intraday trading to $11.49 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.45%, and it has moved by -4.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.00%. The short interest in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) is 16.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.97, which implies an increase of 28.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, PK is trading at a discount of -117.58% off the target high and 4.26% off the low.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) shares have gone down -16.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 363.16% against 4.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 133.30% this quarter and then jump 153.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 82.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $654.78 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $670.43 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -37.40%. While earnings are projected to return 68.10% in 2022.

PK Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.18 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s Major holders

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. insiders own 1.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.41%, with the float percentage being 99.59%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 454 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 32.38 million shares (or 13.88% of all shares), a total value of $439.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.62 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 12.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $388.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 10.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $169.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.55 million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $73.71 million.