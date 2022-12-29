What To Expect Going Ahead For Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) Given Its -1.30 Percent Loss On Wednesday?

During the recent session, Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)’s traded shares were 0.4 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.30% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the ONL share is $18.94, that puts it down -127.64 from that peak though still a striking -0.96% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.40. The company’s market capitalization is $477.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 411.97K shares over the past three months.

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) trade information

Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) registered a -1.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.30% in intraday trading to $8.32 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.10%, and it has moved by -7.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.68%. The short interest in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) is 4.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 36.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, ONL is trading at a discount of -56.25% off the target high and -56.25% off the low.

Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 163.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $52.12 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $51.49 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.31 million and $40.53 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 291.40% and then jump by 27.00% in the coming quarter.

ONL Dividends

Orion Office REIT Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Orion Office REIT Inc. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.74 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)’s Major holders

Orion Office REIT Inc. insiders own 5.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.87%, with the float percentage being 88.44%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 443 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.73 million shares (or 18.94% of all shares), a total value of $117.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.79 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $74.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.6 million, or about 4.59% of the stock, which is worth about $28.44 million.