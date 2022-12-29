What Should You Do With Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $79.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.38% or $2.59. The 52-week high for the SQM share is $115.76, that puts it down -46.07 from that peak though still a striking 41.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $46.70. The company’s market capitalization is $20.51B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.68 million shares over the past three months.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) trade information

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) registered a 3.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.38% in intraday trading to $79.25 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.08%, and it has moved by -15.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 53.67%. The short interest in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) is 2.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.37 day(s) to cover.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) shares have gone down -9.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 553.66% against 24.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 1,140.00% this quarter and then jump 1,180.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 262.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.68 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.20%. While earnings are projected to return 227.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 14.70% per annum.

SQM Dividends

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is 7.52, with the dividend yield indicating at 9.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s Major holders

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. insiders own 2.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.39%, with the float percentage being 46.55%. Capital International Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 504 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.65 million shares (or 4.66% of all shares), a total value of $555.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.05 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $338.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and New Perspective Fund Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF owns about 2.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $241.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.22 million, or about 1.55% of the stock, which is worth about $201.14 million.