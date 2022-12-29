What Should You Do With Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE)’s traded shares were 1.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 22.07% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the GREE share is $19.20, that puts it down -6520.69 from that peak though still a striking 24.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $13.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 524.92K shares over the past three months.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) trade information

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) registered a 22.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.07% in intraday trading to $0.29 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.95%, and it has moved by -49.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.29%. The short interest in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) is 2.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.28 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) shares have gone down -89.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -490.59% against 14.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -78.60% this quarter and then drop -766.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $27.7 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $35.75 million and $44.28 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -18.90% and then drop by -37.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -3877.80% in 2022.

GREE Dividends

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 11 and August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE)’s Major holders

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. insiders own 3.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.62%, with the float percentage being 53.66%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.61 million shares (or 4.25% of all shares), a total value of $1.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.49 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.22 million, or about 1.50% of the stock, which is worth about $0.55 million.