We Just Learned Something New! After Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR)’s 0.56% Gain This Week

During the recent session, Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s traded shares were 0.35 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $56.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.82% or $3.11. The 52-week high for the FOUR share is $66.86, that puts it down -18.21 from that peak though still a striking 48.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.39. The company’s market capitalization is $4.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.06 million shares over the past three months.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. FOUR has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.43.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) trade information

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) registered a 5.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.82% in intraday trading to $56.56 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.56%, and it has moved by 23.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.01%. The short interest in Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) is 10.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.71, which implies an increase of 3.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $97.00 respectively. As a result, FOUR is trading at a discount of -71.5% off the target high and 43.42% off the low.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Shift4 Payments Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) shares have gone up 50.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.27% against 13.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 65.40% this quarter and then jump 387.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 46.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $550.44 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $550.17 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -269.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 79.15% per annum.

FOUR Dividends

Shift4 Payments Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s Major holders

Shift4 Payments Inc. insiders own 2.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 115.67%, with the float percentage being 118.70%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 304 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.37 million shares (or 13.75% of all shares), a total value of $243.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.49 million shares, is of Macquarie Group Limited’s that is approximately 10.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $181.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Hartford Mid Cap Fund owns about 2.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $85.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.88 million, or about 3.50% of the stock, which is worth about $61.99 million.