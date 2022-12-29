We Just Learned Something New About NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) This Week With Its -4.90% Loss

During the recent session, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $157.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.07% or $6.18. The 52-week high for the NXPI share is $234.90, that puts it down -48.78 from that peak though still a striking 16.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $132.08. The company’s market capitalization is $39.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.26 million shares over the past three months.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. NXPI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.63.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) trade information

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) registered a 4.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.07% in intraday trading to $157.88 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.90%, and it has moved by -7.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.33%. The short interest in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) is 4.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.08 day(s) to cover.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NXP Semiconductors N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) shares have gone up 1.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.59% against 25.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 27.80% this quarter and then jump 11.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.42 billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.42 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.85 billion and $3.04 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.10% and then jump by 12.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 63.80%. While earnings are projected to return 30.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.67% per annum.

NXPI Dividends

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is 3.38, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.23 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s Major holders

NXP Semiconductors N.V. insiders own 0.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.81%, with the float percentage being 96.07%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,372 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 23.59 million shares (or 8.98% of all shares), a total value of $3.49 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.81 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.23 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) shares are Vanguard 500 Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard 500 Index Fund owns about 5.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $860.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.17 million, or about 1.59% of the stock, which is worth about $617.52 million.