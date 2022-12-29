The Time To Buy Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) Is Now

During the recent session, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.91% or $0.82. The 52-week high for the GOOS share is $38.12, that puts it down -116.35 from that peak though still a striking 17.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.51. The company’s market capitalization is $2.51B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.55 million shares over the past three months.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. GOOS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) trade information

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) registered a 4.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.91% in intraday trading to $17.62 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.30%, and it has moved by -2.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.12%. The short interest in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) is 8.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.59, which implies an increase of 10.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $30.08 respectively. As a result, GOOS is trading at a discount of -70.72% off the target high and 37.57% off the low.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) shares have gone down -10.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 39.08% against -16.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -55.60% this quarter and then jump 20.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $193.81 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $496.14 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.10%. While earnings are projected to return 37.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 28.20% per annum.

GOOS Dividends

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)’s Major holders

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.59%, with the float percentage being 90.08%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 224 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.35 million shares (or 17.21% of all shares), a total value of $168.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.06 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 7.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $73.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Advantage Port and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Advantage Port owns about 5.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 10.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $99.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.07 million, or about 3.82% of the stock, which is worth about $37.36 million.