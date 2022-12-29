The Future Belongs To ASAP Inc. (NASDAQ: ASAP) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the recent session, ASAP Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAP)’s traded shares were 1.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.42% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the ASAP share is $16.39, that puts it down -4102.56 from that peak though still a striking 17.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.32. The company’s market capitalization is $3.34M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 456.47K shares over the past three months.

ASAP Inc. (ASAP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. ASAP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.

ASAP Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAP) trade information

ASAP Inc. (ASAP) registered a 20.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.42% in intraday trading to $0.39 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.40%, and it has moved by -69.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.92%. The short interest in ASAP Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAP) is 1.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.00, which implies an increase of 99.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, ASAP is trading at a discount of -10156.41% off the target high and -10156.41% off the low.

ASAP Inc. (ASAP) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -155.60% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -39.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.12 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $38.65 million and $35.04 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -50.50% and then drop by -42.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 46.80%. While earnings are projected to return -129.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

ASAP Dividends

ASAP Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ASAP Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAP)’s Major holders

ASAP Inc. insiders own 3.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.40%, with the float percentage being 16.95%. Luxor Capital Group, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 59 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.35 million shares (or 0.65% of all shares), a total value of $0.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.19 million shares, is of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s that is approximately 0.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $76497.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ASAP Inc. (ASAP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 96072.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37737.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 88910.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $34923.0.