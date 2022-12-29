The $13.04 Value Of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)’s traded shares were 2.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.54% or -$0.34. The 52-week high for the PEB share is $26.14, that puts it down -100.46 from that peak though still a striking 3.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.54. The company’s market capitalization is $1.66B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.06 million shares over the past three months.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. PEB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) trade information

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) registered a -2.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.54% in intraday trading to $13.04 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.63%, and it has moved by -18.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.08%. The short interest in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is 10.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.92, which implies an increase of 27.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, PEB is trading at a discount of -114.72% off the target high and -15.03% off the low.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) shares have gone down -21.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 625.00% against 4.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 92.70% this quarter and then jump 91.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 90.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $347.09 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $326.47 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $247.28 million and $239.11 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 40.40% and then jump by 36.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -36.70%. While earnings are projected to return 44.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.00% per annum.

PEB Dividends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.31 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)’s Major holders

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust insiders own 1.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 113.18%, with the float percentage being 114.82%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 390 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 19.29 million shares (or 14.67% of all shares), a total value of $319.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.76 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 13.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $294.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 6.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $117.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.87 million, or about 2.94% of the stock, which is worth about $64.1 million.