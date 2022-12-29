Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)’s traded shares were 2.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.77% or -$1.09. The 52-week high for the TECK share is $45.90, that puts it down -19.94 from that peak though still a striking 35.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.72. The company’s market capitalization is $19.43B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.79 million shares over the past three months.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. TECK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.92.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) trade information

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) registered a -2.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.77% in intraday trading to $38.27 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.00%, and it has moved by 16.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.46%. The short interest in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) is 13.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.99, which implies an increase of 6.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33.29 and $49.22 respectively. As a result, TECK is trading at a discount of -28.61% off the target high and 13.01% off the low.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Teck Resources Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Teck Resources Limited (TECK) shares have gone up 20.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.53% against 10.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -54.00% this quarter and then drop -55.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.92 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.13 billion by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.3 billion and $3.77 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -11.50% and then drop by -17.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.10%. While earnings are projected to return 428.30% in 2022, the next five years will return -5.12% per annum.

TECK Dividends

Teck Resources Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Teck Resources Limited is 0.37, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.96 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)’s Major holders

Teck Resources Limited insiders own 0.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.26%, with the float percentage being 73.54%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 629 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 26.72 million shares (or 5.30% of all shares), a total value of $1.02 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.77 million shares, is of Royal Bank of Canada’s that is approximately 3.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $756.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Teck Resources Limited (TECK) shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund owns about 19.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $744.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.18 million, or about 1.22% of the stock, which is worth about $236.39 million.