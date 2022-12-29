Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) At $31.27 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s traded shares were 3.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.01% or -$0.64. The 52-week high for the SU share is $42.72, that puts it down -36.62 from that peak though still a striking 21.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.66. The company’s market capitalization is $40.65B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.39 million shares over the past three months.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. SU has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.35.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) trade information

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) registered a -2.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.01% in intraday trading to $31.27 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.34%, and it has moved by -8.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.13%. The short interest in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) is 24.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.52, which implies an increase of 20.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.64 and $47.33 respectively. As a result, SU is trading at a discount of -51.36% off the target high and -4.38% off the low.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Suncor Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) shares have gone down -11.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 202.45% against 50.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 145.50% this quarter and then jump 118.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.58 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.73 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.97 billion and $8.91 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.20% and then jump by 9.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 59.40%. While earnings are projected to return 197.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 32.31% per annum.

SU Dividends

Suncor Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Suncor Energy Inc. is 1.55, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.95 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s Major holders

Suncor Energy Inc. insiders own 0.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.32%, with the float percentage being 65.33%. Royal Bank of Canada is the largest shareholder of the company, while 858 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 69.17 million shares (or 5.09% of all shares), a total value of $2.43 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49.47 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.74 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund owns about 27.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $769.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.88 million, or about 1.39% of the stock, which is worth about $640.92 million.