SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT): Is It Possible To Be Down -76.55% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s traded shares were 1.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.73% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the SMRT share is $10.11, that puts it down -345.37 from that peak though still a striking 10.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.03. The company’s market capitalization is $467.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.20 million shares over the past three months.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. SMRT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) trade information

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) registered a 10.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.73% in intraday trading to $2.27 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.13%, and it has moved by -3.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.23%. The short interest in SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) is 11.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.97, which implies an increase of 54.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.90 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, SMRT is trading at a discount of -164.32% off the target high and -27.75% off the low.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SmartRent Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) shares have gone down -48.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.00% against 14.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 64.50% this quarter and then jump 23.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 52.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $43.75 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $46.02 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $34.91 million and $34.67 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.30% and then jump by 32.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 50.00% in 2022.

SMRT Dividends

SmartRent Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s Major holders

SmartRent Inc. insiders own 29.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.69%, with the float percentage being 52.28%. Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 133 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 21.72 million shares (or 10.99% of all shares), a total value of $98.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.74 million shares, is of Vulcan Value Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 8.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $75.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) shares are Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd owns about 10.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.87 million, or about 1.45% of the stock, which is worth about $12.99 million.