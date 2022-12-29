Should CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) Revive After A -33.56% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s traded shares were 0.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.87. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.32% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the CTIC share is $7.80, that puts it down -33.56 from that peak though still a striking 68.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.82. The company’s market capitalization is $711.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.40 million shares over the past three months.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. CTIC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) trade information

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) registered a 5.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.32% in intraday trading to $5.84 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.54%, and it has moved by 0.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 128.93%. The short interest in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) is 17.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.08, which implies an increase of 47.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.70 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, CTIC is trading at a discount of -156.85% off the target high and -48.97% off the low.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CTI BioPharma Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) shares have gone up 1.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.94% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 38.50% this quarter and then jump 68.40% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.17 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.41 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.20%. While earnings are projected to return -47.40% in 2022.

CTIC Dividends

CTI BioPharma Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s Major holders

CTI BioPharma Corp. insiders own 0.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.25%, with the float percentage being 84.43%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 168 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.85 million shares (or 8.61% of all shares), a total value of $58.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.93 million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 7.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $53.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 11.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 10.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.72 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $16.27 million.