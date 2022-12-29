Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ: SISI)’s Stock Is Down -70.44% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the last session, Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI)’s traded shares were 1.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -36.47% or -$1.2. The 52-week high for the SISI share is $7.05, that puts it down -237.32 from that peak though still a striking 72.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.57. The company’s market capitalization is $28.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 166.32K shares over the past three months.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) trade information

Shineco Inc. (SISI) registered a -36.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -36.47% in intraday trading to $2.09 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -29.87%, and it has moved by 154.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.44%. The short interest in Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) is 71340.0 shares and it means that shorts have 3.98 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.00%. While earnings are projected to return 45.00% in 2022.

SISI Dividends

Shineco Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI)’s Major holders

Shineco Inc. insiders own 28.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.96%, with the float percentage being 1.34%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 0.84% of all shares), a total value of $0.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10623.0 shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $13809.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shineco Inc. (SISI) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 3572.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4643.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1190.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $1547.0.