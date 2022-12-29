Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG)

During the recent session, TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.65% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the GLG share is $2.60, that puts it down -132.14 from that peak though still a striking 32.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.76. The company’s market capitalization is $63.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 215.73K shares over the past three months.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) registered a -0.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.65% in intraday trading to $1.12 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.63%, and it has moved by -8.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.60%. The short interest in TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $300.00, which implies an increase of 99.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $300.00 and $300.00 respectively. As a result, GLG is trading at a discount of -26685.71% off the target high and -26685.71% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 60.30%. While earnings are projected to return 81.30% in 2022.

GLG Dividends

TD Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

TD Holdings Inc. insiders own 33.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.46%, with the float percentage being 0.70%. Millennium Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 70013.0 shares (or 0.03% of all shares), a total value of $88181.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 94560.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.12 million.