Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) Have Dropped -3.30% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the recent session, Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.56. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.44% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the QD share is $2.18, that puts it down -124.74 from that peak though still a striking 35.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.63. The company’s market capitalization is $230.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 592.57K shares over the past three months.

Qudian Inc. (QD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. QD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) trade information

Qudian Inc. (QD) registered a 3.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.44% in intraday trading to $0.97 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.13%, and it has moved by 34.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.98%. The short interest in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) is 3.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.21, which implies an increase of 86.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.21 and $7.21 respectively. As a result, QD is trading at a discount of -643.3% off the target high and -643.3% off the low.

Qudian Inc. (QD) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -69.90% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.80%. While earnings are projected to return -36.70% in 2022, the next five years will return -2.96% per annum.

QD Dividends

Qudian Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders

Qudian Inc. insiders own 6.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.41%, with the float percentage being 21.88%. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.87 million shares (or 3.63% of all shares), a total value of $7.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.47 million shares, is of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Qudian Inc. (QD) shares are DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value owns about 0.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.28 million, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $0.25 million.