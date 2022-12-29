Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI)’s traded shares were 0.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 29.28% or $0.53. The 52-week high for the PALI share is $81.00, that puts it down -3361.54 from that peak though still a striking 25.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.74. The company’s market capitalization is $2.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 88010.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 1.35 million shares over the past three months.

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) trade information

Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) registered a 29.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 29.28% in intraday trading to $2.34 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.24%, and it has moved by -47.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.38%. The short interest in Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) is 97910.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.00, which implies an increase of 90.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, PALI is trading at a discount of -968.38% off the target high and -968.38% off the low.

Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Palisade Bio Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) shares have gone down -91.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 88.22% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -161.20% this quarter and then jump 92.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 59.40% in 2022.

PALI Dividends

Palisade Bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI)’s Major holders

Palisade Bio Inc. insiders own 11.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.00%, with the float percentage being 12.43%. Altium Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.16% of all shares), a total value of $0.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13400.0 shares, is of Sargent Investment Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $32428.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 1307.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3162.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1218.0, or about 0.00% of the stock, which is worth about $2947.0.