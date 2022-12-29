Now Is A Good Time To Buy Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY)

During the last session, Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)’s traded shares were 3.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.92% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the VLY share is $15.10, that puts it down -34.46 from that peak though still a striking 10.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.01. The company’s market capitalization is $5.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.61 million shares over the past three months.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VLY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.36.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) trade information

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) registered a -1.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.92% in intraday trading to $11.23 this Wednesday, 12/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.09%, and it has moved by -8.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.62%. The short interest in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) is 13.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.93 day(s) to cover.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Valley National Bancorp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Valley National Bancorp (VLY) shares have gone up 6.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.93% against 3.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.60% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $522.52 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $526.1 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $353.52 million and $356.94 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 47.80% and then jump by 47.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.30%. While earnings are projected to return 20.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

VLY Dividends

Valley National Bancorp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 25 and January 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Valley National Bancorp is 0.44, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.92 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)’s Major holders

Valley National Bancorp insiders own 1.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.23%, with the float percentage being 71.22%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 446 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 60.16 million shares (or 18.12% of all shares), a total value of $626.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43.2 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 13.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $449.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Valley National Bancorp (VLY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $132.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.21 million, or about 3.68% of the stock, which is worth about $131.85 million.